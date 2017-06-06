New tax awaits council decision; county, city mull increase for capital expenses
The first step toward creating the first new county tax since 2009 has been taken by the Bartholomew County Commissioners. An ordinance to establish a separate fund to hold revenue from a proposed Cumulative Capital Development Tax was given unanimous approval Monday.
