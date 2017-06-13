Neighborhood groups spring up in Colu...

Neighborhood groups spring up in Columbus

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

That often leads to higher crime rates, according to the National Neighborhood Watch, formed in 1972 by the National Sheriffs' Association. In Columbus, a strong commitment to protect and improve neighborhoods emerged after 80 residents living near downtown met on Aug. 13, 2013, to address an alarming rise in drugs and property crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees Sun Mr K 6
Find my long lost family on my father side Sun MisinformationSucks 15
Burton Family Sat Gena 2
Anti-everything and I are lovers Jun 9 wow 13
Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16) Jun 9 Janet 4
Kristen Parris Jun 7 Mr K 1
shane wilson (Apr '16) Jun 7 papasmurf 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Bartholomew County was issued at June 13 at 2:40PM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,727,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC