Neighborhood groups spring up in Columbus
That often leads to higher crime rates, according to the National Neighborhood Watch, formed in 1972 by the National Sheriffs' Association. In Columbus, a strong commitment to protect and improve neighborhoods emerged after 80 residents living near downtown met on Aug. 13, 2013, to address an alarming rise in drugs and property crime.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Sun
|Mr K
|6
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Sun
|MisinformationSucks
|15
|Burton Family
|Sat
|Gena
|2
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Jun 9
|wow
|13
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jun 9
|Janet
|4
|Kristen Parris
|Jun 7
|Mr K
|1
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 7
|papasmurf
|3
