Mud alert: Lessons move outdoors, get gloriously messy
Take a lot of dirt and some water, add preschoolers and some young-at-heart instructors, and you get some serious fun in the mud. "I got muds in my feet," said 4-year-old Andrea Cardoso as she slathered herself with wet dirt from head to toe while running through a 20-yard by 20-yard pit created at Human Services Inc. Head Start program Thursday morning.
