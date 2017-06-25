Melvin Crawley

Melvin Crawley

6 hrs ago

Melvin was a member of American Legion Welsh-Crawley-Kramer Post 129 in Greensburg, which was named after his uncle who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor. Survivors include children, Jennifer Shell of Goshen, Angela Garriott of West Lafayette, Camron Crawley of Columbus and Cadie Werden of Trafalgar; grandchildren, Elijah and Lidea Shell of Goshen, Gabrielle and Madelyn Garriott of West Lafayette and Gracie and Karlie Werden of Trafalgar; special companion, Rose M. Snyder of Columbus; sister, Mary Jane Kunz of Greensburg; nephew, Mike Kunz of Greensburg; and great-niece and nephew, Ella and Mason Kunz.

