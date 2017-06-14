Master Gardener training to begin soon

Residents of Bartholomew County and surrounding areas will be able to participate in the Purdue Master Gardener intern training program, starting Aug. 22. Training will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 14 at the Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena Community Room, 2501 Lincoln Park Drive, Columbus. Participants will learn a wide range of horticultural subjects, including vegetable and herb gardening, plant problem diagnosis and control, pesticides and alternatives, lawn care, animal damage control and herbaceous plants.

