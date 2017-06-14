Master Gardener training to begin soon

Master Gardener training to begin soon

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Residents of Bartholomew County and surrounding areas will be able to participate in the Purdue Master Gardener intern training program, starting Aug. 22. Training will meet from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Nov. 14 at the Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena Community Room, 2501 Lincoln Park Drive, Columbus. Participants will learn a wide range of horticultural subjects, including vegetable and herb gardening, plant problem diagnosis and control, pesticides and alternatives, lawn care, animal damage control and herbaceous plants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
shane wilson (Apr '16) 3 hr papasmurf 5
Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees Jun 11 Mr K 6
Find my long lost family on my father side Jun 11 MisinformationSucks 15
Burton Family Jun 10 Gena 2
Anti-everything and I are lovers Jun 9 wow 13
Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16) Jun 9 Janet 4
Kristen Parris Jun 7 Mr K 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,312 • Total comments across all topics: 281,759,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC