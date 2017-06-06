Mary L. Harris

Survivors include her husband, Alonzo Harris; son, Thomas E. Harris of Lafayette; daughter, Sarah A. Harris of Columbus; and sisters, Donna Mize and Mary Margaret Mize, both of Seymour, and Linda Mize of Kalamazoo, Michigan The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Easyville Church of Christ with the Rev. Jean Pogue officiating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.