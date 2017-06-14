Marsh finds buyer for Columbus grocery: Buyer looking to purchase Columbus store

A bankruptcy court filing, posted early Tuesday afternoon, said Fresh Encounter entity Generative Growth II LLC has agreed to pay $8 million to buy 15 Marsh stores, including the Marsh Hometown Market at 3075 E. 25th St. in Columbus. The 35,240-square-foot Marsh store in Clover Center has been operated under a lease with Pardieck Development of Columbus, which has owned the property since 1982.

