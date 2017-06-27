Looking Back a " June 27

Masha Matthews created a little art on the face of Christopher Wilkins, son of Jeff and Rita Wehrie of Hope, during "Kid's Day" at FairOaks Mall, a celebration of children and fundraiser for Youth Hope held in 1992. From The Republic archives Electricity from a lightning strike was thought to have traveled through wet grass into a garage in Elizabethtown, zapping a 12-year-old girl who was watching the storm from inside.

