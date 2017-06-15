Looking Back a " June 15

Taylorsville farmer Henry Breeding, right, shows Woodrow Beauregard of the U.S. Soil and Conservation Department, left, and a group of sixth-graders from Richards Elementary School, Greg McKay, Mark Williams and Cheryl Chambers, around his farm in 1967. From The Republic archives A 55-year-old Columbus company, Quality Machine and Tool Works on Michigan Street, one of 14 charter members of the state's Environmental Stewardship Program, was praised by the state and Gov. Mitch Daniels for its environmentally friendly business practices.

