Local Police, Fire a " June 2

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Susan G. Young, 48, 1517 Chestnut St., Columbus, battery resulting in bodily injury, residential entry, 4:54 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, released on $7,500 bond.
