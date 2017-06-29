Local Police, Fire a " June 29

Local Police, Fire a " June 29

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Brennen A. Daugherty, 22, 13151 W. Youth Camp Road, Columbus, domestic battery in presence of minor or with previous conviction, 3:41 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, held in lieu of $7,500 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Gredy's 2 hr Speakmymind 1
Find my long lost family on my father side 4 hr Gena 2
Smoky's Trees Jun 26 confused 2
amy sullivan (Aug '12) Jun 26 at it again 39
shane wilson (Apr '16) Jun 24 papasmurf 9
Child Supoort Jun 24 Joetta 2
Marci Sons Delacruz Jun 23 Terry 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,557 • Total comments across all topics: 282,113,241

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC