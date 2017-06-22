Local Police, Fire a " June 22
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Julia L. Campbell, 32, 321 Hege Ave., Columbus, driving while suspended with prior conviction within 10 years or infraction, 5:11 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, held in lieu of $5,000 bond.
