Local Police, Fire a " June 16
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Elijah L. Anderson, 27, 1751 Lockerbie Drive, Columbus, domestic battery, 5:33 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, released on $5,000 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Dan
|9
|Coal burning stove
|Thu
|rmoney
|6
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Wed
|papasmurf
|5
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Jun 11
|Mr K
|6
|Burton Family
|Jun 10
|Gena
|2
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Jun 9
|wow
|13
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jun 9
|Janet
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC