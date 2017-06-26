Local man arrested after domestic dis...

Local man arrested after domestic disturbance

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A local man was arrested on domestic battery and strangulation charges after a domestic disturbance was reported at his home. Columbus police were sent to an apartment in the 1100 block of Kevin Drive at 2:10 p.m. Saturday where they spoke to the victim who had visible facial injuries, said Officer Alyson Rech, Columbus Police Department spokeswoman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smoky's Trees 9 hr confused 2
amy sullivan (Aug '12) 15 hr at it again 39
shane wilson (Apr '16) Sat papasmurf 9
Child Supoort Jun 24 Joetta 2
Marci Sons Delacruz Jun 23 Terry 2
Kristen Parris Jun 22 Mr K 7
Megan Rodgers Jun 20 Justin Time 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,657 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC