Kitty Rescue adoption, bake sale even...

Kitty Rescue adoption, bake sale event planned

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The public is invited to meet and greet more than 20 cats and kittens up for adoption at the event, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 1337 N. National Road, Columbus. Adoption fees are $80 for one or $120 for a pair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Gredy's Thu Captain Hotdog 2
Find my long lost family on my father side Thu Gena 2
Smoky's Trees Jun 26 confused 2
amy sullivan (Aug '12) Jun 26 at it again 39
shane wilson (Apr '16) Jun 24 papasmurf 9
Child Supoort Jun 24 Joetta 2
Marci Sons Delacruz Jun 23 Terry 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,276 • Total comments across all topics: 282,154,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC