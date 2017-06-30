Kitty Rescue adoption, bake sale event planned
The public is invited to meet and greet more than 20 cats and kittens up for adoption at the event, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Petco, 1337 N. National Road, Columbus. Adoption fees are $80 for one or $120 for a pair.
