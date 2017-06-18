Kazimiera Brewczynski

Kazimiera Brewczynski

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Kazimiera Maria Brewczynski, 93, a resident of Columbus, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 1306 27th St., Columbus, Indiana. Burial will be at the Bell Tower Garden, Garland Brook Cemetery, Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katie Schultz 37 min Chawchaw 2
Kristen Parris 21 hr Mr K 4
shane wilson (Apr '16) 22 hr papasmurf 7
Burton Family Sat Gena 3
Child Supoort Sat Friends 1
black lives matter (Oct '16) Jun 16 Dirk 10
Coal burning stove Jun 15 rmoney 6
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,458 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC