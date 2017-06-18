Kazimiera Brewczynski
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Kazimiera Maria Brewczynski, 93, a resident of Columbus, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2017, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 1306 27th St., Columbus, Indiana. Burial will be at the Bell Tower Garden, Garland Brook Cemetery, Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Katie Schultz
|37 min
|Chawchaw
|2
|Kristen Parris
|21 hr
|Mr K
|4
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|22 hr
|papasmurf
|7
|Burton Family
|Sat
|Gena
|3
|Child Supoort
|Sat
|Friends
|1
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Jun 16
|Dirk
|10
|Coal burning stove
|Jun 15
|rmoney
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC