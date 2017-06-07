Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team arrests eight for dealing heroin, meth
Bartholomew County's Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team has arrested eight people for dealing heroin or methamphetamine, selling the narcotics to undercover detectives. The individuals were arrested over the past two weeks, with many of them being picked up within the past 24 hours, said Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers.
