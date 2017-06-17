Interim chancellor promoted for seven Indiana campuses
A vice president of operations for Ivy Tech Community College has been named to oversee seven campuses in southern Indiana, including Columbus. Katie Mote, who has been serving as interim chancellor for Ivy Tech's Columbus/Southeast Region, will take on the new responsibility for the statewide college system to oversee operations in Terre Haute, Bloomington, Columbus, Lawrenceburg, Madison, Sellersburg and Evansville, the college announced Thursday.
