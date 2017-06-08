Indiana libertarians hoping to revamp...

Indiana libertarians hoping to revamp state liquor laws

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WANE-TV Fort Wayne

As Indiana Democrats and Republicans get ready to study liquor laws, another party is hoping the debate will spark change heading into 2018. This weekend, the Libertarian Party in Bartholomew and Johnson counties will host a "Drink In" at Ricker's Gas Station in Columbus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WANE-TV Fort Wayne.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Find my long lost family on my father side 2 hr nnono 13
Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16) 7 hr Janet 4
Kristen Parris Wed Mr K 1
shane wilson (Apr '16) Wed papasmurf 3
black lives matter (Oct '16) Jun 3 Mr K 8
Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08) Jun 1 niya 121
Darrion Phillips ? May 30 Mhmm 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,397 • Total comments across all topics: 281,629,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC