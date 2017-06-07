In drivera s seat: Dorel gets 1.4 million new Walmart orders
Jerry Aguilar, a production operator for Dorel Juvenile Group, gives a speech during a company announcement on the manufacturing floor of the Dorel Juvenile Group in Columbus, Ind., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Paul Powers, president and CEO of Dorel Juvenile USA, announced that Dorel Juvenile USA will move production of 1 million child car seats from a competitor in China to the facility in Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|papasmurf
|3
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Jun 3
|Mr K
|8
|Girl Stabbed at Atterbury Job Corps 1--2008 (Jan '08)
|Jun 1
|niya
|121
|Keith Tidwell. (Jun '13)
|May 31
|This_will_end
|4
|Darrion Phillips ?
|May 30
|Mhmm
|2
|Out of state job...that the one.
|May 30
|Green light
|1
|Lets go arrow head hunting the weather is better
|May 30
|Camping
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC