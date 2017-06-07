In drivera s seat: Dorel gets 1.4 million new Walmart orders

Jerry Aguilar, a production operator for Dorel Juvenile Group, gives a speech during a company announcement on the manufacturing floor of the Dorel Juvenile Group in Columbus, Ind., Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Paul Powers, president and CEO of Dorel Juvenile USA, announced that Dorel Juvenile USA will move production of 1 million child car seats from a competitor in China to the facility in Columbus.

