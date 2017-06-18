Impacted operations in city went to Plan B
Columbus Regional Hospital, notified by the City of Columbus late Friday afternoon of its boil-water advisory, quickly mobilized its incident command group - with included departments such as facilities, housekeeping and patient-care groups - to determine a course of action, a hospital spokeswoman said.Anthony Pope, director of protective services and emergency preparedness at Columbus Regional Health, was contacted by the city - which set the hospital group's planning into motion, said Kelsey DeClue, spokeswoman for Columbus Regional.
