Immigrant projects offer perspective for community

Columbus is a city that has taken great strides to be more welcoming to newcomers, using a variety of initiatives to help people from other states and foreign countries connect to the community. The highly popular Ethnic Expo festival each fall and the Columbus Area Multi-Ethnic Organization, made up of nine member associations, illustrate the variety of nationalities represented in Columbus - whether due to a temporary work assignment or a permanent move.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.