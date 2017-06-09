If Messer makes move for Senate, Greg Pence, Smith suggested as candidates to fill open seat
A brother of Vice President Mike Pence said he's not planning to follow in his sibling's political footsteps with a run for Congress, despite receiving encouragement to do so. Greg Pence, a Columbus businessman, heads the statewide campaign finance committee of U.S. Rep. Luke Messer, R-Indiana, for the 2018 election cycle.
