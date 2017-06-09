If Messer makes move for Senate, Greg...

If Messer makes move for Senate, Greg Pence, Smith suggested as candidates to fill open seat

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A brother of Vice President Mike Pence said he's not planning to follow in his sibling's political footsteps with a run for Congress, despite receiving encouragement to do so. Greg Pence, a Columbus businessman, heads the statewide campaign finance committee of U.S. Rep. Luke Messer, R-Indiana, for the 2018 election cycle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Burton Family 2 hr Gena 1
Anti-everything and I are lovers 11 hr wow 13
Find my long lost family on my father side 17 hr nnono 13
Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16) 22 hr Janet 4
Kristen Parris Wed Mr K 1
shane wilson (Apr '16) Jun 7 papasmurf 3
black lives matter (Oct '16) Jun 3 Mr K 8
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,934 • Total comments across all topics: 281,644,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC