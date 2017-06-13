I-65 widening hearing conducted

A recent public hearing in Brownstown concerning the state's plans to widen Interstate 65 between Walesboro and Seymour drew less than 10 people and even less public comment. The interstate presently has two travel lanes in each direction along the 14.25-mile stretch between State Road 58 and U.S. 50 but will be expanded to three lanes for northbound and southbound travelers with the upcoming two-and-a-half-year project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.