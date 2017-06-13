Hundreds of customers lose power during storms
About 700 homes and businesses in Columbus lost their electricity as the result of a Tuesday afternoon storm, a Duke Energy spokesman said. Most of the outages in the downtown area that began at 2:15 p.m. were caused by a heavy limb that fell across a power line east of the intersection of Ninth and Washington streets, according to Duke spokesman Chip Orbin.
