Human rights commissioner named

Joy King, the community engagement manager for United Way, was named Tuesday as the replacement to fill the unexpired term of former commissioner Sameer Samudra, who has relocated from Columbus to India. King is responsible for helping coordinate programs at United Way of Bartholomew County that address issues of hunger, providing marginalized individuals with access to health care and implementing asset-based community development programs.

