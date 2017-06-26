Human rights commissioner named
Joy King, the community engagement manager for United Way, was named Tuesday as the replacement to fill the unexpired term of former commissioner Sameer Samudra, who has relocated from Columbus to India. King is responsible for helping coordinate programs at United Way of Bartholomew County that address issues of hunger, providing marginalized individuals with access to health care and implementing asset-based community development programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoky's Trees
|9 hr
|confused
|2
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|15 hr
|at it again
|39
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Sat
|papasmurf
|9
|Child Supoort
|Jun 24
|Joetta
|2
|Marci Sons Delacruz
|Jun 23
|Terry
|2
|Kristen Parris
|Jun 22
|Mr K
|7
|Megan Rodgers
|Jun 20
|Justin Time
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC