12 hrs ago

Howard Empson, 91, of Columbus, passed from this life Thursday, June 22, 2017, at Our Hospice of South Central Indiana Inpatient Facility. Born Feb. 1, 1926, on the family farm in Jackson County, he was the son of Marion and Cora Mounts Empson.

