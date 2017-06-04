Hotel operator next Spark speaker

14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Tim Dora, owner of Dora Hotel Co., a hotel development and management company, will be the featured speaker at a SPARK Columbus event at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Hotel Indigo, 400 Brown St. The Spark presentations are designed to be networking events for local entrepreneurs and are a partnership of the Chamber of Commerce and the IUPUC Center for Business and Economic Development. Dora is past president and board member of the Indiana Hotel & Lodging Association.

