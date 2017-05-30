Hoosier Legionnaire Plans To Help Eliminate Veteran Suicides One Step At A Time.
Columbus Indiana American Legion member and USMC Veteran, Kyle Kilinger will run 300 plus miles from Ohio to Indiana to highlight the growing problem of veteran suicides. "Many of these tragic incidents are related to personal battles with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.
