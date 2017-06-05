Hoosier hoist a cold one for liberty

Hoosier hoist a cold one for liberty

CNHI Statehouse BureauStanding up for what they believe in: Jay and Nancy Ricker, right, co-founders of Ricker's convenience stores, chat with Libertarians who organized a Drink In for Liberty at the Ricker's store in Columbus.The event showed support for the chain and for reforming Indiana alcohol laws. Scott Miley/CNHI Statehouse BureauWe won't leave: A standing-room-only crowd came out in support of Drink In for Liberty sponsored by Libertarian groups in support of reforming Indiana's alcohol laws.

