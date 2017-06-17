Hall of Famer wins Brownstown midweek...

Hall of Famer wins Brownstown midweek show

Read more: The Republic

Billy Moyer took the lead on Lap 37 and went on to win the 40-lap $5,000 UMP Summernationals kickoff on Wednesday at Brownstown Speedway. It was Moyer's 819th win of his Hall-of-Fame racing career that began in 1977.

