Grant supports exhibit on national landmarks
The Columbus Area Arts Council has received a grant through Indiana Humanities and Indiana Landmarks to highlight the city's National Historic Landmarks. The council was awarded $1,623 to help support an exhibit at the Bartholomew County Public Library, "The National Historic Landmarks of Columbus, Indiana."
