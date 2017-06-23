Gayle M. Martin

Survivors include sons, James Martin of Hardinsburg and Roger Turnquist of Columbus; daughter, Jerilyn Atkins of North Vernon; sister, Linda VanVolkenburg of North Vernon; two brothers, Robin Lawdermilt of North Vernon and Tim Lawdermilt; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sawyer-Pickett Funeral & Cremation Service with the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.