Gayle M. Martin

Gayle M. Martin

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Tribune

Survivors include sons, James Martin of Hardinsburg and Roger Turnquist of Columbus; daughter, Jerilyn Atkins of North Vernon; sister, Linda VanVolkenburg of North Vernon; two brothers, Robin Lawdermilt of North Vernon and Tim Lawdermilt; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sawyer-Pickett Funeral & Cremation Service with the Rev.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Marci Sons Delacruz 3 hr Terry 2
Kristen Parris Thu Mr K 7
Megan Rodgers Jun 20 Justin Time 2
shane wilson (Apr '16) Jun 19 Shane Wilson 8
Katie Schultz Jun 19 Chawchaw 2
Child Supoort Jun 17 Friends 1
black lives matter (Oct '16) Jun 16 Dirk 10
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,510 • Total comments across all topics: 281,981,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC