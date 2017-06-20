Free legal clinic set at United Way Center
A legal aid clinic will be conducted from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday at the Legal Aid Office inside the United Way Center, 1531 13th St., Suite G330, Columbus. During the clinics, low-income residents receive a free 10- to 15-minute legal consultation with local volunteer attorneys.
