Food truck ordinance approved
Food truck vendors will have to pay $150 for an annual operating license and follow all regulations established by Seymour City Council before they can set up and sell food in the city. After going through several changes and being tabled for weeks to allow council members to study the issue, Ordinance 8, Council Bill No.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|Dirk
|10
|Coal burning stove
|Thu
|rmoney
|6
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 14
|papasmurf
|5
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Jun 11
|Mr K
|6
|Burton Family
|Jun 10
|Gena
|2
|Anti-everything and I are lovers
|Jun 9
|wow
|13
|Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16)
|Jun 9
|Janet
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC