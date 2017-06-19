Fire caused by candle damages Cottage...

Fire caused by candle damages Cottage Avenue home

An unattended candle is listed as the cause of a fire at 1041 Cottage Ave. at 1:51 a.m. today. Photo provided Columbus firefighters were sent to 1041 Cottage Ave. at 1:51 a.m. Monday about a house on fire, said Capt.

