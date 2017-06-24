Finding their groove
The Bartholomew County Public Library Plaza in downtown Columbus was the site of a dance party June 16. The Groovaloos, a Los Angeles-based dance troupe, entertained about 1,000 spectators with their moves and used their energy to encourage the young to the old in attendance to move and groove and have a good time. Here's another look at the event.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|papasmurf
|9
|Smoky's Trees
|21 hr
|Grateful
|1
|Child Supoort
|Sat
|Joetta
|2
|Marci Sons Delacruz
|Fri
|Terry
|2
|Kristen Parris
|Jun 22
|Mr K
|7
|Megan Rodgers
|Jun 20
|Justin Time
|2
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Jun 16
|Dirk
|10
