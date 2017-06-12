E.coli found in Columbus water supply

E.coli found in Columbus water supply

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: TheIndyChannel

Flood Warning issued June 16 at 11:41AM EDT expiring June 21 at 11:13PM EDT in effect for: Parke, Vermillion, Vigo Flood Warning issued June 16 at 11:41AM EDT expiring June 21 at 1:20PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Vermillion, Warren Flood Warning issued June 16 at 11:41AM EDT expiring June 19 at 10:02AM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington Flood Warning issued June 16 at 11:41AM EDT expiring June 18 at 12:00PM EDT in effect for: Jackson, Lawrence, Washington Flood Warning issued June 16 at 11:41AM EDT expiring June 20 at 11:00PM EDT in effect for: Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren COLUMBUS, Ind. A boil water order was issued in Columbus Friday after E. coli was detected in the city's water supply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheIndyChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
black lives matter (Oct '16) 10 hr Dirk 10
Coal burning stove Thu rmoney 6
shane wilson (Apr '16) Jun 14 papasmurf 5
Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees Jun 11 Mr K 6
Burton Family Jun 10 Gena 2
Anti-everything and I are lovers Jun 9 wow 13
Edinburgh Scotland (Mar '16) Jun 9 Janet 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,563 • Total comments across all topics: 281,814,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC