Dwight ZeBell
He was the eldest son of Dwight F. ZeBell and Katherine P. ZeBell and was born on South State Street in North Vernon on Oct. 26, 1929. The Memorial Service will be conducted at noon Friday, June 30, 2017, at the Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Services in North Vernon with the Rev.
