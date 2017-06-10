Diversity celebration draws about 200
The first Celebrating Our Diversity event on May 21 opened with a proclamation by Mayor Jim Lienhoop observing the day as Celebrating our Diversity Day, in conjunction with World Day for Cultural Diversity. Participants in the Celebrating our Diversity event March 21 in downtown Columbus leave City Hall to march on Fourth Street.
