Different Perspective: 2 projects aim to capture newcomers' stories
Community leaders are bringing Columbus to life through the eyes of immigrants with two welcoming projects to be displayed this summer. "Columbus in My Eyes" and "Discovering Columbus: The Experience of Women Immigrants" are intended to illustrate the experiences of immigrants from around the community through images and written stories.
