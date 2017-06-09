Correction

The time and location of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra's "Hail to the Heroes" concert was incorrect on Page D2 of Thursday's Republic GO! section. The concert will be 5 p.m. July 11 at The Commons, 300 Washington St., Columbus.

