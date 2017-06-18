Contaminated well shut down: Resident...

Contaminated well shut down: Residents get all-clear to drink tap water

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

A city well contaminated with E. coli has been shut down and disconnected from the public water supply, allowing Columbus City Utilities to lift a nearly 24-hour boil-water advisory, the utility director announced Saturday afternoon. "The Boil Water Advisory is lifted and customers in Columbus City Utilities service area can resume using tap water for all purposes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Katie Schultz 5 hr Chawchaw 2
Kristen Parris Sun Mr K 4
shane wilson (Apr '16) Sun papasmurf 7
Burton Family Sat Gena 3
Child Supoort Sat Friends 1
black lives matter (Oct '16) Jun 16 Dirk 10
Coal burning stove Jun 15 rmoney 6
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,404 • Total comments across all topics: 281,867,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC