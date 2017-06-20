Consultant: Removing the low-head dam...

Consultant: Removing the low-head dam won't affect river

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The city of Columbus could remove the low-head dam near the Upland Columbus Pump House without affecting the East Fork White River. That conclusion was part of findings of a study presented to the Columbus Redevelopment Commission on Monday by Bob Barr, a research scientist with IUPUI who is associated with a group of state and federal agencies known as the Silver Jackets, which was asked by the city to study the river.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Megan Rodgers Tue Justin Time 2
shane wilson (Apr '16) Mon Shane Wilson 8
Katie Schultz Mon Chawchaw 2
Kristen Parris Jun 18 Mr K 4
Burton Family Jun 17 Gena 3
Child Supoort Jun 17 Friends 1
black lives matter (Oct '16) Jun 16 Dirk 10
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,733 • Total comments across all topics: 281,917,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC