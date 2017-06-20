Consultant: Removing the low-head dam won't affect river
The city of Columbus could remove the low-head dam near the Upland Columbus Pump House without affecting the East Fork White River. That conclusion was part of findings of a study presented to the Columbus Redevelopment Commission on Monday by Bob Barr, a research scientist with IUPUI who is associated with a group of state and federal agencies known as the Silver Jackets, which was asked by the city to study the river.
