Consultant recommends food and beverage tax for county
But that option from the Phoenix-based Huddle Up Group LLC is far from becoming a formal proposal, Columbus Area Visitors Center Executive Director Karen Niverson said. Huddle Up Group was hired by the visitors center last year to create a strategic plan to grow sports tourism, and one of its recommendations is implementing a food and beverage tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|6 arrested in Columbus drug bust
|11 min
|Irfaan
|1
|Kristen Parris
|Sun
|Mr K
|4
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Sun
|papasmurf
|7
|Child Supoort
|Sat
|Friends
|1
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Jun 16
|Dirk
|10
|Coal burning stove
|Jun 15
|rmoney
|6
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Jun 11
|Mr K
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC