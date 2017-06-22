Combs named new Ivy Tech Community Co...

Combs named new Ivy Tech Community College - Columbus chancellor

An Ivy Tech Community College administrator known for his love of technology has been named the chancellor at the Columbus campus. Steven Combs, who has served as campus president since 2015, will direct the Columbus campus in a new role that is part of a restructuring of campus-level leadership across the Ivy Tech system.

