Columbus Tech Talk teaches public rob...

Columbus Tech Talk teaches public robotics

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The event will be 6 p.m. Thursday in the Columbus Learning Center Auditorium, 4555 Central Ave., Columbus. It is open to anyone interested in or currently studying or working in robotics or biomechanics-related fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
shane wilson (Apr '16) Sat papasmurf 9
Smoky's Trees Sat Grateful 1
Child Supoort Sat Joetta 2
Marci Sons Delacruz Fri Terry 2
Kristen Parris Jun 22 Mr K 7
Megan Rodgers Jun 20 Justin Time 2
black lives matter (Oct '16) Jun 16 Dirk 10
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,640 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,450

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC