Columbus Tech Talk teaches public robotics
The event will be 6 p.m. Thursday in the Columbus Learning Center Auditorium, 4555 Central Ave., Columbus. It is open to anyone interested in or currently studying or working in robotics or biomechanics-related fields.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Sat
|papasmurf
|9
|Smoky's Trees
|Sat
|Grateful
|1
|Child Supoort
|Sat
|Joetta
|2
|Marci Sons Delacruz
|Fri
|Terry
|2
|Kristen Parris
|Jun 22
|Mr K
|7
|Megan Rodgers
|Jun 20
|Justin Time
|2
|black lives matter (Oct '16)
|Jun 16
|Dirk
|10
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC