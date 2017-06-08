Columbus soccer club conducting tryouts
The Columbus Express Soccer Club is hosting tryouts for the 2017-18 season on June 12-15 at Richard Wigh Soccer Center in Columbus. Tryouts are open to boys and girls born from 1999 to 2007.
