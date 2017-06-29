Columbus rental housing third most expensive in state
The Columbus metropolitan area ranks as the third most expensive region in Indiana regarding the cost of renting a two-bedroom apartment, a new study has found. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a Washington, D.C.-based research and advocacy organization, looked at the gap between renters' income and the cost of rental housing across the country based on fair market values by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Gredy's
|1 hr
|Speakmymind
|1
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|2 hr
|Gena
|2
|Smoky's Trees
|Jun 26
|confused
|2
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Jun 26
|at it again
|39
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Jun 24
|papasmurf
|9
|Child Supoort
|Jun 24
|Joetta
|2
|Marci Sons Delacruz
|Jun 23
|Terry
|2
