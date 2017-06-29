Columbus rental housing third most ex...

Columbus rental housing third most expensive in state

12 hrs ago

The Columbus metropolitan area ranks as the third most expensive region in Indiana regarding the cost of renting a two-bedroom apartment, a new study has found. The National Low Income Housing Coalition, a Washington, D.C.-based research and advocacy organization, looked at the gap between renters' income and the cost of rental housing across the country based on fair market values by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

