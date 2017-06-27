Columbus quilters guild plans meeting
Columbus Star Quilters Guild's regularly scheduled monthly meeting will be July 5 at St. Johns Masonic Lodge 20, 4131 Rocky Ford Road, Columbus. The free meeting is open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Smoky's Trees
|18 hr
|confused
|2
|amy sullivan (Aug '12)
|Mon
|at it again
|39
|shane wilson (Apr '16)
|Sat
|papasmurf
|9
|Child Supoort
|Jun 24
|Joetta
|2
|Marci Sons Delacruz
|Jun 23
|Terry
|2
|Kristen Parris
|Jun 22
|Mr K
|7
|Megan Rodgers
|Jun 20
|Justin Time
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC